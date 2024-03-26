VP Mohadi congratulates First Lady on birthday

Herald Reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has joined the nation in celebrating First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s 61st birthday.

Dr Mnangagwa turned 61 yesterday and Zimbabweans from all walks of life wished the mother of the nation many more years filled with good health, success and continued support for vulnerable people especially children and women.

In a statement through his Chief of Staff Dr Clever Chirume, VP Mohadi and his family yesterday said they were joining “the nation in congratulating the First Lady Amai Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on her birthday”.

“The family of the Vice President wishes the First Lady many more years and may the good Lord continue to bless the good work she is doing for the good of us all. Makorokoto! Amhlophe, ” said VP Mohadi.

The First Lady is well-known for her philanthropic work, which has seen many people being raised from poverty to prosperity.

Some of those raised by the First Lady are former ladies of the night and street children.

Through the First Lady’s efforts, many people that previously roamed the streets or night spots are now gainfully employed, offering different services to the community.

Some of beneficiaries of her philanthropic work are involved in agriculture while others are into the production of detergents.

Amai’s traditional cookout competition that Dr Mnangagwa initiatiated before letting the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry run with it, has won global acclaim.

Dr Mnangagwa, through her Angel of Hope Foundation in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU), has also helped people who never thought they would graduate with qualifications from tertiary institutions.

Under this partnership, over 50 000 people countrywide have graduated with certificates and diplomas in different programmes including detergent making, first aid and others.