VP Chiwenga meets health stakeholders

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga is welcomed at Victoria Falls hotel by Permanent Secretary in his Ministry, Air Commodore Dr Jasper Chimedza. The VP is expected to interface with health stakeholders.

Mukudzei Chingwere in Victoria Falls

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived here to meet stakeholders in the health sector for a two-day interface that is expected to improve the country’s health system.

This is happening at a time Zimbabwe is being configured towards universal health coverage of best international practices as a prerequisite for the attainment of an upper-middle-income society by 2030 as envisaged by President Mnangagwa.

Participants are drawn from Government, state entities, private sector including those providing traditional medicines as well as those involved in the manufacturing and distribution of health services.

The National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe (Natpharm), board chairperson Ms Ruth Kaseke and her management are also participating in the interface.

Natpharm is being reconfigured to start manufacturing medical consumables instead of focusing only on retail and distribution.

Traditional Medical Practitioners Council chair Dr Karen Gurure said they are happy to interface with the country’s leadership.

“This kind of interface is very important because we get to know the Government’s expectations of us and them our expectations as well.

“We are looking forward to it and as a council, we are more than delighted for the opportunity. We want a situation where we complement each other in improving the health of our people,” said Dr Gurure.