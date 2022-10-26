VP Chiwenga consoles First Family

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has consoled the First Family following the death of President Mnangagwa’s grandson, Yasha Mafidi.

Yasha died on Sunday following respiratory complications, and was buried yesterday.

In a statement, VP Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, said: “Your Excellency, it is with a heavy heart that my family and I join the First Family in mourning the untimely passing on of your grandson, Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa, son to Sean Tafadzwa and wife Varaidzo Faustina, on Sunday, 23rd October 2022.

“We are conscious of the sorrowfulness that such a tragic occurrence causes to the family and wish to console you during this trying time.

“May you accept, Your Excellency, our condolences and deepest sympathy taking solace that it is the Almighty Lord who has done his bidding.

“May you be comforted by God’s word in Romans 14:8 that “If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord. May God’s love bring you strength and hope.”