Voters pin hope on President

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

DEVELOPMENTAL projects being carried out in various parts of the country under the Second Republic are a clear indication that the electorate has hope in President Mnangagwa’s leadership qualities, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

Speaking at a rally at Selous Country Club in Mashonaland West yesterday, Cde Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa was leaving no stone unturned in implementing people-centred policies meant to turn the country into a middle income economy by 2030.

“President Mnangagwa continued to spearhead unprecedented infrastructural development programmes across the country,” he said.

“He led the way in various ground breaking ceremonies in the mining sector, especially for lithium, coal and iron and steel.

“He is restoring hope to Zimbabweans by creating a feel good factor of progress that’s why some foreign countries are coming to see him as the future of Zimbabwe.”

In addition, Cde Mutsvangwa said: “The biggest achievement which President Mnangagwa has done was first to restore stability in farming areas. He has made sure that the former farmers and the new farmers begin to co-exist, but not only to co-exist, but to collaborate so that we have taken the stigma of differences away from our farming.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said the development explains the rise in the farming in the country, achieving unprecedented growth in agricultural production in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa, who is the party’s First Secretary, has launched a number of projects cumulatively worth billions of dollars both in rural and urban centres as part of a raft of measures to achieve Vision 2030.

Projects include construction of health facilities, road upgrading and rehabilitation, industrial processing ventures and power generation projects, to name a few.

Some of these projects include the Sabi Star lithium mine in Buhera, the Bikita Minerals expansion and the Manhize multi-billion-dollar iron and steel project.

Progress was also made on the Gwayi-Shangani Dam and the completion of 400km on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.

Cde Mutsvangwa said lithium and iron and steel projects were expected to rake in billions.

He said the completion of the new Number 7 and 8 units at Hwange Thermal Power Station will improve the country’s electricity supply.

In agriculture, the country also achieved a first in history by producing a self-sufficient wheat harvest of over 380 000 tonnes while over 2,5 million households benefited from the Pfumvudza/Intwasa inputs programme.

Through devolution funds, several clinics and schools were also constructed, especially in rural areas to fulfil the President’s thrust of leaving no one and no community behind.

The year 2022 saw Government upping the ante in its development agenda aimed at improving people’s lives, especially in infrastructure development through roads and dam construction, provision of safe potable water through borehole drilling, among others.

Turning to the voter registration exercise, Cde Mutsvangwa said the President made a special dispensation to make sure that every Zimbabwean should be accounted for.

“This is our national identity card registration drive,” he said. “The national registration exercise is very important for Mashonaland West province because the province is home to many people who came from Mozambique, Zambia and Malawi to come and work in farms.

“Those people were given citizenship status, but now we are actually making them be registered, so that they can exercise their democratic right as full Zimbabwean citizens in the coming elections.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa was removing every hurdle to make sure that people were given every opportunity to go and vote.

Full story: www. herald.co.zw

He sourced and distributed motor bikes to Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee members in Norton, Chegutu, Selous, Mondoro among other areas.

Mashonaland West Women’s league chairperson Cde Constance Shamu said they were working towards voter registration exercise to ensure those who were eligible to vote were registered.

“We are providing transport for those seeking national identity cards to ensure they have relevant documents for voting,” she said. “We are appealing to the relevant Ministry to provide mobile registration centres close to the people to ensure those eligible to vote are registered. We want a resounding victory for President Mnangagwa in Mashonaland West province.”

The meeting was also attended by Cde Webster Shamu who is the Deputy Secretary for the Commissariat.