Vlei wheat production, a game-changer

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

AT least 200 hectares of vlei wheat grown in wetlands is ready for harvesting in the Mhondoro area under Chegutu and Mhondoro-Ngezi districts.

Some farmers are already harvesting the crop that they planted in March while the April crop is at the grain filling stage.

Speaking at his homestead today during Vlei Wheat field day, Mr Fidelis Ndonga of Ward 2, Chegutu who has put at least two hectares is optimistic of a bumper harvest.

Chegutu district Agritex officer, Ms Jessie Katanda said the district, which has a capacity to do at least 400 hectares of vlei wheat, needed more inputs under the Presidential Wheat Inputs Scheme.

Acting provincial director in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Mrs Evelyn Ndoro lauded the communal farmers for helping the province surpass this year’s winter wheat target.

Seed-Co’s provincial agronomist, Mr Mordcai Chinembiri encouraged communal farmers to increase plant population to at least 200 to 250 per square metre for improved yield.