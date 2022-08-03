Simusialela up for 200m at World U20 Champs

03 Aug, 2022 - 12:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Simusialela up for 200m at World U20 Champs

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S sprinter Denzel Simusialela will be hoping to rise to the occasion when he competes in the men’s 200m heats at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships this evening in Santiago de Cali, Colombia.

The event is scheduled to start at 6.25pm Zimbabwean time.

Zimbabwe is fielding two athletes at the meet – Simusialela and Panashe Nhenga, who competed in 100m on Monday. He bowed out in the heats.

Simusialela’s personal best and season best is 20.95seconds. He will be competing in heat seven of seven heats lined up.

The first three of each heat and three fastest times qualify for the semi-final.

Briad Nhubu, who is in charge of the athletes at the meet said there is stiff competition but expects him to give his best.

“Looking at Denzel we expect him to put up his best performance. Of course we are saying the competition is stiff but he is prepared to put up his best.

“And basically if he will also fight to push his personal best that would be one thing which will really be good,” said Nhubu.

Simusialela was part of the 4x100m relay that won a bronze medal at the Africa Senior Championships in June, in Mauritius.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting