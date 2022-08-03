Simusialela up for 200m at World U20 Champs

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S sprinter Denzel Simusialela will be hoping to rise to the occasion when he competes in the men’s 200m heats at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships this evening in Santiago de Cali, Colombia.

The event is scheduled to start at 6.25pm Zimbabwean time.

Zimbabwe is fielding two athletes at the meet – Simusialela and Panashe Nhenga, who competed in 100m on Monday. He bowed out in the heats.

Simusialela’s personal best and season best is 20.95seconds. He will be competing in heat seven of seven heats lined up.

The first three of each heat and three fastest times qualify for the semi-final.

Briad Nhubu, who is in charge of the athletes at the meet said there is stiff competition but expects him to give his best.

“Looking at Denzel we expect him to put up his best performance. Of course we are saying the competition is stiff but he is prepared to put up his best.

“And basically if he will also fight to push his personal best that would be one thing which will really be good,” said Nhubu.

Simusialela was part of the 4x100m relay that won a bronze medal at the Africa Senior Championships in June, in Mauritius.