Visiting Namibian parliamentarians tour new Chinhoyi Provincial Court

Namibian parliamentarians, JSC staff and members of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee go through a demonstration of virtual court system.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A six-member team from the Namibia Parliament visiting Zimbabwe’s judicial service sector has this morning toured the Chinhoyi Provincial Court.

The delegation leader and parliamentarian Ms Paula Kooper said they were in the country to learn from the Zimbabwean judicial system.

She lauded Zimbabwean Government for investing in judicial service.

The Zimbabwean team was led by Cde Misheck Mataranyika, chairperson of the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio committee.

The Chinhoyi Provincial Court, which houses Zimbabwe’s fifth High Court seat, was commissioned by President Mnangagwa in 2021 and is a flagship project for the Second Republic’s commitment towards improved access to justice.

The Chief Magistrate, Ms Faith Mushure briefed the delegation on the efforts made by Government to ensure that there is a High Court seat in every province.

She said the Second Republic has introduced three more High Court seats since 2018.

There are plans to introduce another High Court in Gwanda where a composite provincial court building is under construction.

Zimbabwe, she said, has also scored big by appointing a visually impaired judge in 2021.