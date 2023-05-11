Son (20) kills father (75) over land sale proceeds

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Mashonaland East Province are investigating a murder case in which a Domboshava man, Casper Tigere (20) fatally assaulted his father Mr Samson Tigere (75) after accused him of stealing his money.

The incident occurred on May 1.

It is alleged that Mr Tigere and his son Casper had earlier sold a piece of land and shared the proceeds.

Reports suggest that Casper then went on a beer drinking spree and spent all his money.

Later, his father discovered that his money was missing from where he had kept it and followed his son who was drinking beer at Denda Business Centre in Domboshava.

Upon arrival, it is reported that the father questioned his already drunken son about the missing money and accused him of stealing it.

This did not go down well with Casper who started assaulting his father with fists until he was unconscious.

It is reported that he continued assaulting him while he was on the ground and only stopped when another villager intervened.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

“Samson was ferried home, and on the following day, he was referred to Mupandira Clinic after his younger brother discovered that his condition was deteriorating and was no longer able to speak. He was further referred to Makumbe District Hospital in Domboshava in a serious condition.

“Upon arrival, he was again further referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals but he unfortunately died before admission.”