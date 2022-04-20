Violent crime headache. . .ZRP bans the carrying of dangerous weapons in Beitbridge

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned the carrying of dangerous weapons around Beitbridge district to control an increase in violent crimes especially murder and robberies for period between May 1 and May 31.

In a public notice today, the police officer commanding Beitbridge district, chief superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said the temporary prohibition notice was made in line with the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (chapter 11:23).

He said the carrying of catapults, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers was banned during the prohibition period.

“We have noted with concern a surge in crime and so far, we have recorded 50 cases of murder (01), attempted murder (12) and robbery (23), assault (14) where dangerous weapons were used since the beginning of the year to date,” said Chief Supt Nyongo.

“We want to warn the public that carrying of such prohibited weapons during the prohibited period will result in arrests and accused persons will be taken to court. Kindly note that we are doing this for public safety”.

He said the carrying of such weapons by community elders in terms of culture will not attract any criminal action against them.

In terms of the prohibition order, those who would fail to comply will be arrested and the weapons will be confiscated.