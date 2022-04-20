Hadebe progresses in US Open despite own goal

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe international footballer Teenage Hadebe was involved in an unfortunate own-goal incident last night as Houston Dynamo needed a late winner to progress to the next round in the prestigious US Open Cup.

Dynamo won their third round matchup against Rio Grande Valley FC 2-1 courtesy of a goal from defender Sam Junqua in the third minute of stoppage-time.

The score remained deadlocked at 1-1 through the 90th minute with both teams having conceded own goals from their defenders.

But forward Beto Avila, who was making his debut with the Dynamo first team, generated space on the left wing and found Junqua with a perfectly placed cross at the corner of the six-yard box.

Junqua snapped his header toward the far post, over the outstretched arms of the Rio Grande Valley goalkeeper to give Dynamo a last-minute victory over their former affiliates.

Dynamo took the lead inside of 10 minutes off a cross from rookie forward Thor Ulfarsson. Rio Grande Valley defender Frank Nodarse attempted to clear the cross but headed the ball into his own net.

Royal Grande Valley equalised in the 48th minute after Emilio Ycaza won a corner-kick by forcing a save from Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson at the near post.

The resulting corner from Ricardo Ruiz bounced inside the box and deflected off Dynamo defender Hadebe, for an own goal.

RGV was awarded a penalty kick in the 60th minute after Frank Lopez drew a foul inside the box. Nelson, who is one of four current Dynamo players who won the Open Cup in 2018, denied Lopez from the penalty spot in the 61st minute to keep his team alive in the competition.

With the win, Dynamo advanced to the Round of 32 in the 2022 Open Cup. They will learn the identity of their opponent in the next round on Friday morning when US Soccer conducts the draw for the next round. Dynamos won the tournament for the first time in 2018.