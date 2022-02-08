Vincent misses out in Saudi Arabia

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer Scott Vincent failed to impress during his first tournament of the year in the Asian Tour when he took part in The Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, at the weekend.

The Saudi International is the first tournament of the Asian Tour where Vincent is a tour card holder and had some outstanding outings last season when he mainly focused on the Japanese Tour.

To miss the cut, Vincent followed up his opening round of one-over-par 71 with a six over 76.

The 29-year-old Vincent was part of the strongest field ever seen in an Asian Tour event.

Harold Varner III won the tournament after he holed an eagle putt at the 72nd hole of some 100+ feet to win by one shot.

Varner secured his first title in six years with the American laying out with a 100+ foot eagle putt at the 72nd hole giving him a one shot victory.

An hour or so earlier, another American, Bubba Watson, had just finished his round with a birdie and an eagle. For the title, Varner III would have to replicate that finish. Birdieing the 17th, he faced a lengthy putt at the last to claim the title.

Whilst many would have taken the two-putt and moved onto the playoff, Varner III did not, with his putt providing the perfect length and weight to drop into the hole and give him his biggest win to date.

A total of 65 players made it to the last two rounds after the cut which was decided on Frida