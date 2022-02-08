695g of cocaine found at city lodge

Crime Reporter

Police are investigating a case in which a yet to be identified woman left 695 grammes of cocaine worth over $6,5 million at a city lodge to a foreigner under the instruction that he should carry her “parcel” back to India.

It is believed that the woman suspected to be a drug trafficker wanted the unsuspecting foreigner to transport the cocaine to India on her behalf.

Investigations revealed that the man discovered that the parcel contained cocaine and he left the bag at the lodge before departing.

Officials at the lodge then made a report to the police who are looking for the woman.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of suspected drug trafficking in which an unknown Zimbabwean woman settled accommodation bills for an Indian national at a local lodge in Harare on February 5, 2022 and later brought a parcel which she instructed the man to travel with back to India.

“The man discovered that the parcel contained cocaine and left the bag at the lodge before departing to India. A report was made to the police leading to the recovery of 695 grammes of cocaine with a street value of $6 505 200,” he said.