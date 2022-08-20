Vincent makes cut in Korea

Takudzwa Chitsiga-Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer Scott Vincent managed to maintain his composure and made the cut in the US$1.5 million International Series Korea at Lotte Skyhill Country Club on Jeju Island yesterday.

Vincent had better chances after finishing the opening round on level-par which he followed up with a two-under-par 69 to finish tied on position 29 from 71 he was after day one.

The other Zimbabwean representative, Ben Follet-Smith, could not recover from his seven-over-par which he complimented with a level par 71.

Vincent will be in the running to maintain his pole position in the International Series order of merit.

Koreans Bio Kim and Taehoon Ok shot blistering second-round scores of eight-under-par 63 and 64 respectively to take the lead. They moved to 10-under under to set the pace for the Asian Tour event which is being played at Korea’s popular holiday destination.

Hanbyeol Kim from Korea fired a 66 and is two shots back, while his compatriot Yoseop Seo returned the same score and is one stroke further adrift.

Bio made nine birdies and dropped just one shot to put himself in the perfect position to win his second Asian Tour event at the weekend, having been triumphant in the GS Caltex Maekyung Open, also in Korea, in May.