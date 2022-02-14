Van As, Steenkamp in podium finishes in SA Champs

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe’s team members Anje van As and Chloe Steenkamp had a fruitful outing at the South African Youth Championships on Sunday when they got podium finishes in Maselspoort.

Van As got gold in the Girls 14 to 15 age-group when she came first, defending her title having won the same age-group last year.

It was also a good day for Steenkamp, who was competing for the first time at the championships, as she came third to claim a bronze medal in the Girls 12 to 13 age-group category.

Zimbabwe had a nine-member youth team taking part at the event, in the girls and boys sections.