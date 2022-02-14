Van As, Steenkamp in podium finishes in SA Champs

14 Feb, 2022 - 12:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Van As, Steenkamp in podium finishes in SA Champs

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe’s team members Anje van As and Chloe Steenkamp had a fruitful outing at the South African Youth Championships on Sunday when they got podium finishes in Maselspoort.

Van As got gold in the Girls 14 to 15 age-group when she came first, defending her title having won the same age-group last year.

It was also a good day for Steenkamp, who was competing for the first time at the championships, as she came third to claim a bronze medal in the Girls 12 to 13 age-group category.

Zimbabwe had a nine-member youth team taking part at the event, in the girls and boys sections.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting