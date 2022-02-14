Foreign-based Mighty Warriors set to arrive for Botswana tie

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

MIGHTY Warriors foreign-based players are expected to arrive tomorrow for the Africa Women Cup of Nations first leg encounter against Botswana on Friday.

Zimbabwe host the female Zebras at the National Sports Stadium on Friday.

The Mighty Warriors travel to Francistown for the return leg on February 23.

Zimbabwe senior national women’s football team skipper Emmaculate Msipa, Tanzania-based Danai Bhobho, and forwards Berita Kabwe and Rudo Neshamba are expected to join their teammates in camp tomorrow afternoon.

The team that wins the double-legged matches qualifies for the women’s Nations Cup that will be held in Morocco in July.

Coach Sithetheliwe Sibanda and 25 players have been training for the past two weeks. The coach is expected to name her final team a few days before they host the neighbours.

Sibanda is banking on foreign players that are active in their respective leagues.

Kabwe’s Nigerian top-flight club River Angels are the defending champions and played at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League. The team is currently leading the race in the league.

Zimbabwe last played at the AWCON finals in 2016 in Cameroon.