UZ innovators win big prizes

Sifelani Tsiko Innovations Editor

Researchers and innovators walked away with awards and prizes at the just ended 2023 edition of the Research Innovation and Industrialisation Week that aims to identify and support students and start – ups with innovative solutions.

Top innovators won awards and cash prizes across different categories that were open at this event that aims to produce research outputs that develop entrepreneurial skills to leverage knowledge-based products, goods and services towards industrialisation and modernisation of the country.

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Innovation Sciences and Technology Development Prof Amon Murwira who was the guest of honour at the ceremony doubled the prize money for every award.

The best 11 exhibitions were awarded USD$4 000 each, a sum of US$D3 000 for further development of the prototype and USD$1000 for personal use.

Leslie Chihwai won the best innovator FinTech award sponsored by National Merchant Bank (NMB). He won a Laptop and a two- year graduate trainee programme at the bank.

Tinashe Mashaya won a prize for developing an innovation that enhances commercial farmers accounting system while Terence Chuwe won a prize for his tobacco application system.

Other winners included Tadiwanashe Zowa – Intelligent Monitoring system, Praise Mandita – Prediction student final Grade Based on Post Result using Machine Learning, John Muchingami – Electronic accounting and engine monitoring device, Padorn Danji-Enhancing Data Security using cryptography risk and cyber security and Simbarashe Chemura – Automated Audit working Papers software.

The best three scientist awards sponsored by the Biomedical Research and Training Institute (BRTI) went to pharmaceutical Innovator – Dr Joey Chifamba who won a laptop for the development of optimisation of neutra-ceuticals (herbal supplements), water treatment Innovator – Nqobizitha Moyo (laptop) for an aluminium sulphate innovation and Naison Gwede (laptop) for simulating the diffusion of Theileriosis (January Disease) in cattle.

Scores of other students and faculties won different prizes in various categories.

Adjudicators looked at the quality of research and Innovation, relevance – providing solutions to a problem in an innovative way, potential for commercialisation and potential for Industrialisation.

“The judging process continues to be difficult every year because the exhibits and oral presentation are of high quality making it difficult to choose. The judges however had to choose the best,” a judge said in a report.

The UZ Research Innovation and Industrialisation Week was held under the theme: “Nurturing a new generation of industries and entrepreneurs towards Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030.”

This annual event aims to showcase various innovations, products, goods and services generated at the UZ’s research, innovation and industrialisation platforms.

“This has been inspired by the government of Zimbabwe’s Heritage-based Education 5.0 Philosophy. The philosophy pushes for development of new competencies for generation of innovations and new industries and entrepreneurs,” said Prof Mapfumo.

“We are creating the evidence of benefits of Science, Technology and Innovation and this will motivate young people in primary and secondary schools to participate in building and maintaining a vibrant economy; complementing the Government’s mantra, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.”