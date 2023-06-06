Ex-Harare building inspector trial on July 20

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The trial of former City of Harare chief building inspector Roy Nyabvure who is being charged with criminal abuse of duty charges has been deferred to July 20 following indications that the docket is not ready.

Nyabvure (64) allegedly signed a building plan that was used by a local property developer without circulating it to several departments and that led to the demolition of the house that was built using the plan.

Allegations are that on February 23, 2017 and in the course and scope of his duties as the chief building inspector, Nyabvure unprocedurally approved a building plan for stand number No. 19559 Harare Township otherwise known as 19559 Corner Teviotdale & Whitwell Road which had been submitted directly to him at Cleveland House by George Katsimbires, who was a constructing partner at one of Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd sites.

It is alleged Katsimbires went on to present the approved plan to Pokugara Properties, misrepresenting that it had been duly approved.

Acting on this misrepresentation, Pokugara Properties went on to sanction the building of a house on the said stand.

It is alleged after the completion of the building, Pokugara Properties was served with a notice of demolition from the City of Harare citing that the building had to be demolished because it was erected without an approved plan and had been built with material not approved by the authority.

The building was demolished thereafter.