  • Today Tue, 06 Jun 2023

Ex-Harare building inspector trial on July 20

Ex-Harare building inspector trial on July 20 Roy Nyabvure (with jacket).

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The trial of former City of Harare chief building inspector Roy Nyabvure who is being charged with criminal abuse of duty charges has been deferred to July 20 following indications that the docket is not ready.

Nyabvure (64) allegedly signed a building plan that was used by a local property developer without circulating it to several departments and that led to the demolition of the house that was built using the plan.

Allegations are that on February 23, 2017 and in the course and scope of his duties as the chief building inspector, Nyabvure unprocedurally approved a building plan for stand number No. 19559 Harare Township otherwise known as 19559 Corner Teviotdale & Whitwell Road which had been submitted directly to him at Cleveland House by George Katsimbires, who was a constructing partner at one of Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd sites.

It is alleged Katsimbires went on to present the approved plan to Pokugara Properties, misrepresenting that it had been duly approved.

Acting on this misrepresentation, Pokugara Properties went on to sanction the building of a house on the said stand.

It is alleged after the completion of the building, Pokugara Properties was served with a notice of demolition from the City of Harare citing that the building had to be demolished because it was erected without an approved plan and had been built with material not approved by the authority.

The building was demolished thereafter.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Hooker lands drunkard in trouble Crime & Courts

    Hooker lands drunkard in trouble

    Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent An unknown lady of the night who hooked up with a drunkard in a bar to render her services got the man in trouble after he was allegedly assaulted by a gang of people who invaded the room with one of them claiming to be the woman’s husband. Panashe Guni (28), […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments