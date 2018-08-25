US-based star for Warriors squad

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Sunday Chidzambwa has continued to cast his selection net wider and yesterday reached out to unheralded United States-based striker Luckymore Mkosana ahead of the national team’s camp for the African Cup of Nations trip to Congo.

Mkosana plays for Penn FC in the Major Soccer League.

Chidzambwa said he had added more players to his initial squad to cushion them in the event they do not secure passports for some of the European-based players he has targeted.

There are also some doubts over the availability of the in-form Nyasha Mushekwi for the September 9 game in Brazzaville.

“Nyasha is scoring goals, we are banking on him and if you look at his Chinese League video footages, he is playing a game of his life and we need such kind of a player in these matches,” Chidzambwa said.

Injuries have forced the withdrawals of a number of players including France-based forward Tino Kadewere, midfielders Ovidy Karuru, Marvellous Nakamba and defender Costa Nhamoinesu.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare said Mkosana who is 30 years old went to the United States as a student and has a valid Zimbabwean passport. The Warriors team manager said the striker’s stature appears to suit the bill for what Chidzambwa is looking for. “In the 13 games he has started he has scored nine goals and one assist. He is heavily built I think he can give us something since we have doubts with Nyasha.

“He has been in the US most of the time, he went to college there, briefly played in Finland and returned to the States,’’ Mpandare said.

The Warriors technical crew have also added the Golden Arrows pair of Knox Mutizwa and Danny Phiri, Bloemfontein Celtic defender Ronald Pfumbidzayi and Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Liberty Chakoroma.

Chidzambwa has also been keenly following matches in the South African Premiership and monitoring the performances of Zimbabwean internationals.

The veteran coach will no doubt also have been impressed with the way Terrence Dzukamanja has quickly settled at Bidvest Wits and carried on with the form he showed during the COSAFA tournament in Polokwane in June.