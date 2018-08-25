Mapeza rallies his troops

Mukudzei Chingwere, Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza has implored his charges to fight back after their grasp on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer league league’s ultimate price was loosened with a defeat to Harare City on Wednesday.

The championship winning coach is worried that history could repeat itself as the last time that they lost to Harare City in 2016, they went on to relinquish spot to CAPS United with five games to go and they failed to recover from that set back.

Mapeza conceded his charges are now under pressure but rallied them to take comfort from the one-point cushion they have above second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars on the log standings. Ngezi will only be in action 24 hours later when they travel to Rusape to face Mutare City at Vengere.