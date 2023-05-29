US agency predicts clean sweep for Zanu PF

Herald Reporter

FITCH Solutions, a global advisory and credit rating agency based in the United States of America, has predicted that President Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF party will win in general elections scheduled for August this year.

In its new report, Fitch Solutions said the opposition CCC led by Mr Nelson Chamisa will win key votes in low-income urban areas but Zanu-PF will win the overall vote due to “overarching resources” and the advantage of incumbency.

The report said: “At Fitch Solutions, we believe that the incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF party will win the upcoming general elections due to be held by August 2023.

“Zanu PF’s overarching resources and influence compared to the opposition CCC, headed by Chamisa, will preserve its support in rural strongholds and win key votes in low-income urban areas.

“Central to our belief that Zanu PF will win the elections is the party’s far greater political and economic resources it has to sway the vote in its favour”.