Urban future conference set for Friday

Property Reporter

The Corporate Social Responsibility Network Zimbabwe (CSRNZ) is organising a one-day Zimbabwe Urban Future Conference to discuss various challenges Zimbabwe Cities and Rural Councils are facing with a view to finding lasting and sustainable solutions.

The conference, which will be held this coming Friday June 22, 2018 will have Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister Dr Mike Bimha as the guest of honour.

According to CSRNZ executive director Willard Razawo, the aim of the conference seeks to engage on how to forge meaningful cooperative relationships with, researchers, policy makers, civil society, the private sector in building resilient and sustainable urban and rural settlements in Zimbabwe.

Some of the key speakers at the conference include, representatives from Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, who will speak on plans for improved urban transport mobility in Zimbabwe.

Issues to do with environment and renewable energy will also come up for discussion with Norman Moyo CEO of Distributed Power Africa as the main speaker.

Mr Moyo is expected to touch on how renewable energy can change economies and promote sustainable industries.

United Nations Zimbabwe Resident Coordinator representative Bishow Parajuli, is expected to speak on “Inside the Climate Agreements.” One such agreement is The Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement, also referred to as the Paris Accord, is an international climate agreement that was adopted in Paris, France in December 2015 and entered into force on November 4, 2016.

Under the agreement, countries are required to adopt green energy sources, cut down on greenhouse gas emissions, enhance carbon sinks and limit the rise of global temperatures.