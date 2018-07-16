Unite, Zanu-PF supporters urged

Sydney Mubaiwa in Zaka

A Zanu-PF Politburo member has called for unity among the ruling party’s supporters and for vigilance against elements bent on destabilising the country’s peace and tranquillity ahead of harmonised elections slated for July 30. The ruling party national secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke said unity was the cornerstone of a successful Zanu-PF campaign that will culminate in a resounding electoral victory.

Addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Jerera Growth Point during an inter-district meeting recently, Cde Matuke said party cadres should keep their eyes open for elements planning to derail the country’s peace.

He said the ruling party should be wary of elements keen to put a blemish on the coming polls in a bid to discredit them.

The Zanu-PF Politburo member also warned against fomenting divisions in the party, which he said created room for infiltrators to destabilise the party.

“Unity is the key to victory. It is an important basis because what we have noticed on the ground requires that we work in unison,” he said.

“We are receiving messages that there are some political parties undertaking campaigns at night. These people would obviously take advantage if they notice cracks amongst us.”

Cde Matuke said it was crucial for the party’s leadership to educate people at grassroots level on the importance of unity and successful policies introduced by the Zanu-PF Government.

He reiterated the importance of burying divisions created during the ruling party primary elections saying it was now time to put Zanu-PF interests ahead of individuals.

“I am calling on all of you here to reflect on the importance of unity. It is of great importance for all of us to realise that if we are not united, our votes will be lost and opposition parties will take advantage of that.”

Zanu-PF supporters, he added, were supposed to ensure a crushing victory for President Mnangagwa to afford the ruling party’s First Secretary ample time to complete his programme to transform Zimbabwe’s economy and make the country a middle income economy by 2030.

Cde Matuke said the ruling party should pull out all the stops to retain all the 26 National Assembly seats won in the last election in 2013.

He also urged sitting Members of Parliament to work closely with new candidates who sailed through in the party primary elections to ensure continuation of programmes that benefit the people.