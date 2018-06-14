‘Unite, work for the party’

Lawrence Chitumba Mash Central Correspondent

LOSING Zanu-PF candidates in the recently held primary elections have been urged to consider putting aside thoughts of running as independents or joining the opposition because the people in Mashonaland Central follow the party not individuals.

Speaking in Mt Darwin last week, Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe urged all party members to bury the hatchet and work together for the party.

“The primary elections are now behind us, so we are encouraging everyone to unite,” he said.

“We agreed to bury the hatchet and work together for the party. The people here follow the party and don’t follow individuals. Those who lost during the primary elections should not fool themselves that people will follow them when they think of running as independents or join the opposition.

“Cde James Makamba is here among us and is supporting us in our campaigns, yet he was disqualified for some reason.

“That is the kind of spirit that we want. We should put the party first before our personal egos.”

Cde Kazembe said Zanu-PF enjoyed a lot of support in all the eight districts in the province and there were no significant members of the opposition.