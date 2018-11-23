Breaking News
UN convention urges integration of local communities into ecosystem management

23 Nov, 2018 - 13:11
UN convention urges integration of local communities into ecosystem management

The Herald

SHARM EL SHEIKH. — African governments on Wednesday called for bringing local communities into ecosystem management at the 14th meeting of Convention on Biological Diversity held in Egypt’s Red Sea resort town of Sharm El Sheikh.

Lucy Mulenkei, co-chair of the international indigenous people’s forum on biodiversity, said excluding indigenous communities will lead to failures in achieving the global goals.

Indigenous communities’ efforts to conserve the environment should be recognised by engaging them fully as key partners in the framework of biodiversity protection, said Mulenkei.

Indigenous communities have played a leading role in conserving the forests and environment in general, through their sustainable and planned use of the concerned products, she added.

Mulenkei also urged the inclusion of youths and women in the projects of diversity conservation, as they interact with the ecosystem on a daily basis.

This year’s UN biodiversity meeting, held from Nov. 13-29, calls on decision makers from more than 190 countries to increase efforts to halt biodiversity loss and protect the ecosystem. – Xinhua

