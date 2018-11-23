Three feared dead in Masvingo plane crash

Breaking News
Three people, one of them believed to be a Finland national are feared dead after a Cessna light aircraft they were ...

23 Nov, 2018 - 11:11 0 Views
0 Comments
The wreckage of the plane that crashed near Renco Mine in Masvingo.

The Herald

George Maponga in Masvingo

Three people, one of them believed to be a Finland national are feared dead after a Cessna light aircraft they were traveling in crashed about 20kms south of Renco Mine in Masvingo South.

It is not clear when the Cessna-182 plane crashed at Chemanjenjere Hills in the Tokwane-Ngundu area.

The plane is owned by Executive Air Pvt Ltd of Harare. Police have already secured the  wreckage of the plane while waiting for the Civil Aviation Authority team to arrive and initiate investigations into the cause of the crash.

Police recovered a Finnish identity card, Visa financial services card and a passport suggesting there were three passengers on board.

Sources at the scene said the plane appeared to be coming from Chiredzi adding that all the bodies of the occupants were decapitated making it hard to identify them.

More details to follow….

