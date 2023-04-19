‘Uhuru gift sacred’

Part of the bumper crowd that attended the celebrations at Mt Darwin High School yesterday. — Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Fungi Kwaramba in Mt DARWIN

THE country’s independence is a “sacred gift” that was not given on a silver platter and should be honoured through unity, patriotism and hard work for economic development of the country, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing thousands of delegates at the 43rd Independence Celebrations at Mt Darwin High School, Mashonaland Central Province, yesterday, President Mnangagwa called on the nation to emulate the country’s gallant freedom fighters whose selflessness and sacrifices brought the country’s independence.

He said the independence celebrations held under the theme, “Zim at 43: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/ Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo: Brick upon Brick”, were a call to unite towards economic development and growth.

“As we gather here in Mount Darwin, across all provinces and indeed throughout the Diaspora, let us rekindle the uniting spirit of our forebears that saw them defeat colonial oppression,” President Mnangagwa said.

“Their selfless sacrifices, unparalleled patriotism and desire to see the people of our great motherland living dignified, empowered and prosperous lives, propelled their quest for independence. This gift is sacred and must never be dishonoured. Today, the onus is on us to work hard towards Vision 2030, in unity, love and harmony.”

He commended the nation for remaining steadfast and resolute in the face of challenges especially the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the West.

“Together in unity, we will guard and defend our independence, we will work hard for the prosperity of the people of Zimbabwe. Long Live our independence! Fellow Zimbabweans; We are a fearless, resolute and unrelenting people. In spite of the many hurdles that our country has been subjected to, including the 23 years of illegal sanctions, our flame of independence forever burns”, President Mnangagwa said.

He said the choice of Mashonaland Central Province as the host of independence celebrations was a befitting honour “as it sits on what became one of the epicentres of the Second Chimurenga”.

“Being the first independence celebrations to be held in a rural province, this year’s event serves as a jubilant statement and symbol of honour to the many sons and daughters of Zimbabwe who fought for our liberation, who were drawn from every village of our country,” the President said.

Such a venue, he said, should be a reminder of “hope and resolute determination” to realise economic development and growth.

“Sombre memories of the immense suffering of our people in ‘Keeps’ and surrounding villages under the brutal colonial administration, embolden us to stand firm, defiant and confident that never, never again shall our people live as slaves in their own motherland, Zimbabwe.

“The atmosphere here in Mt Darwin must evoke among all of us hope and a resolute determination to realise Vision 2030.”

President Mnangagwa said the nation should protect the hard won independence as the country heads towards the 2023 harmonised elections.

He called on Zimbabweans to remain united and defend the independence which was brought by the sacrifices of those who fought in the liberation struggle.

“As the harmonised general elections draw nearer, I call on the nation to remain vigilant and protect our hard-won independence. No voices, foreign or local, inclusive of rogue NGOs, should sow seeds of division and disharmony among us,” President Mnangagwa said.

“Unity and peace should be preached in our families, churches and communities. Dialogue and tolerance have been the hallmark of the Second Republic. My Government has put measures in place to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

“We must all say, ‘No to violence’, before, during and after elections. As one people, united under one national flag, let us defend and entrench our democracy, which was brought about by the blood, sweat and tears of the vast people of Zimbabwe.

“Democracy was not given to us on a silver platter by those who, today, claim to be the champions of human rights. Ours is a history of a struggle for the return of our stolen kingdom; return of our dignity and pride; a return of our stolen land.”