Zim showered with congratulatory messages from all corners of the world

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

CONGRATULATORY messages yesterday poured in from all corners of the world as Zimbabwe celebrated its 43rd Independence Day.

Various nations as well as regional, continental and world bodies conveyed their hearty congratulations to Zimbabwe.

Main celebrations to commemorate the momentous milestone were held yesterday in Mt Darwin.

The United Nations said the world body was committed to supporting Government’s initiatives and development trajectory.

“The @UNZimbabwe family wishes the Government & people of Zimbabwe happy 43rd Independence Day.

“@UNZimbabwe remains committed to support the Government of #Zimbabwe in achieving national development aspirations & global commitments articulated in #Vision2030 #NDS1 #Agenda2030,” the UN said.

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe said it was looking forward to more peace and tranquillity as Harare and Beijing “march side by side”.

“Congratulations to the Government and people of #Zimbabwe on the 43rd Independence Day and congratulations on the 43rd anniversary of China-Zimbabwe diplomatic relations!

“We are set to embrace more peace & prosperity as we march side by side.”

The Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe said: “Happy 43rd Independence Day Zimbabwe.”

In her congratulatory message following her attendance at the main celebrations in Mt Darwin yesterday, the United Kingdom Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson, said she had conveyed a congratulatory message from King Charles III to President Mnangagwa.

“Makorokoto, amhlophe! Good to attend Independence Day celebrations in beautiful Mt Darwin today, along with other ambassadors.

“Last week I was pleased to give President @edmnangagwa a message from His Majesty the King in which he congratulated all Zimbabweans on this special day,” she wrote on her official Twitter handle.

The United States’ Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said the US was committed to standing with Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Zimbabwean people as you celebrate the 43rd anniversary of your independence.

“The United States remains committed to standing with the people of Zimbabwe, as we have since your independence in 1980, to work together to promote democratic institutions, equitable economic growth, public health and food security,” he said in a statement.

Mr Blinken said Washington would support Harare in its development agenda as it turns around its fortunes.

“Zimbabwe has the chance to set itself on a path to promote citizen engagement and to respect human rights. We will continue to support the people of Zimbabwe to live longer, more prosperous and healthier lives.

“As you celebrate your independence, please know that our friendship with the Zimbabwean people endures.

“We wish all Zimbabweans a very happy Independence Day”.

In its congratulatory message, Sadc said Zimbabwe was an important partner.

“Happy 43rd Independence Day to the Republic of Zimbabwe, a Member State of #SADC. We wish #Zimbabwe memorable celebrations & prosperity in the years ahead.”

The government of Türkiye congratulated Zimbabwe on the momentous milestone while expressing gratitude for the support rendered to it following the earthquakes that devastated the transcontinental country.

“Congratulations to the people and Government of the Republic of #Zimbabwe on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of #IndependenceDay!

“We are grateful for the solidarity of our Zimbabwean friends after the #earthquake disaster,” wrote Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Namibia’s Charge d’Affairs in Zimbabwe Ms Zemha Gawahas said Namibia was excited for Zimbabwe’s future.

“Happy Independence Zimbabwe, we are proud of the progress you have made as a country. It is truly a new Republic that we are seeing emerging and we are happy to be your sister country.

“We are excited for the heights that you will reach as a people and nation,” she said.

Palestine’s Embassy in Zimbabwe said: “Happy 43rd independence anniversary to Zimbabwe, wishing its people & government continuous peace, further progress and prosperity.”