Uhuru, children’s party preps advanced

In this file picture, President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa arrive to a rousing welcome at the Children’s Party in Harare

Herald Reporter

Cabinet yesterday reported positive progress on the hosting of the 2022 children’s party and 42nd anniversary independence day celebrations to be held in Bulawayo.

Speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said preparations are in full swing and President Mnangagwa will address the nation from Barbourfields on April 18.

She said, “This year’s children’s party will be held at State House in Bulawayo, and not Khumalo Hockey Stadium as alluded to earlier, and will be attended by 1 090 learners.

“The number of learners has been increased in order to afford the children from Bulawayo an opportunity to interact with the First Family,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Cabinet has approved the themes for the mass displays and the training for the mass displays commenced on March 23.

“The onset of the 42nd anniversary independence day celebrations will be marked by fireworks at midnight on 17 April 2022 and the independence gala will be held outside the Barbourfields Stadium on the 18th of April, 2022 in compliance with Covid-19 protocols and regulations.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet was also updated on the state of preparedness to host the 62nd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo with more than 89 percent of the exhibition space booked.

The fair is scheduled to be held from April 26 to 30, running under the theme; “Rethink, Reimagine, and Reinvent Value Chains for Economic Development.”

“To date, 386 direct exhibitors have booked 43 444 of the 48 719 square meters of exhibition space, which is equivalent to 89,17 percent of the available space,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officially open the ceremony on April 29, while President Mnangagwa is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Connect Africa Symposium set for April 28.

At the ZITF International Business Conference scheduled for April 27, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is expected to give the keynote address and officially open the Business Conference.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the ZITF diplomats’ forum is scheduled for April 28.

“In addition to the business and diplomatic exchanges, the ZITF 2022 will have platforms targeted at the youth, for them to discuss topics such as education and innovation.

“The aim is to examine how best our future leaders can be empowered and how best they can benefit from current initiatives,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.