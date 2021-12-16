UAE open to more collaboration

Herald Reporter

The United Arab Emirates is open to more collaboration with Zimbabwe in health, space science and technology, exploiting the good bilateral relations that exist between the two nations, UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Jassim Al Qasimi said on Monday.

During the ongoing engagement with Zimbabweans in several sectors, he wanted to discuss education collaboration and sustainable upkeep of the environment.

On the health front he noted Zimbabwe’s achievements in combating Covid-19.

“I want to highlight that we recognise the great initiatives put in place by the Government of Zimbabwe in the health sector. The Emirates have always admired the Zimbabwean government for this,” said Ambassador Al Qasimi.

“The UAE had been building up its health systems. The UAE has a comprehensive, government-funded health service and a rapidly developing private health sector that delivers a high standard of health care to the population.”

Health care is regulated at both the Federal and Emirate level with public healthcare services administered by different regulatory authorities in UAE including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Health Authority-Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority and the Emirates Health Authority.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai are the largest of the seven emirates that form the federation and so perform more functions at emirate level.

“Due to the success of this high standard of care across all stages of the health care system, life expectancy in the UAE is 76,8 years, reaching levels similar to those in Europe and North America. To date, health care in the UAE has been funded mainly by the Government.”

Zimbabwe’s health system is being transformed towards the attainment of a universal health coverage of sufficient quality that leaves no one behind.

A recently held all stakeholders conference by Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga in Victoria Falls left those in the sector unified and pulling in the same direction.

On space science technology Ambassador Al Qasimi said: The UAE is seeking opportunities to explore celestial bodies, develop satellite communications technology and deploy the latest space technologies in terrestrial applications.

“The UAE recognises the need for the applications of remote sensing through satellites, including natural resource mapping, environmental monitoring, land-use planning and security.”

The UAE hopes continued exchange in the quest for “the collaboration of both nations in allocating new heights within the space sector.”

VP Chiwenga recently pitched a convincing investment case at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai, where Zimbabwe is among the 192 countries exhibiting, when he led a Zimbabwean delegation in October.

The UAE boasts a Gross Domestic Product of around US$400 billion and its keen interest to partner Zimbabwe in several areas is a manifestation of policies put in place by the second republic anchored luring investment in the country by making investment capital comfortable here.