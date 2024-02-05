UAE celebrates International Day of Human Fraternity 2024

On February 4, the United Arab Emirates celebrates the International Day of Human Fraternity, which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly after an initiative submitted by the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, with the aim of making February 4 an annual occasion to encourage tolerance and unity among people and spread the values of coexistence and acceptance of others.

On this day, the international community celebrates the historic event represented by His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, signing the “Human Fraternity” document on February 4, 2019 in the capital, Abu Dhabi. The occasion highlights the growing influence. For the UAE to promote the principles of peace and deepen international efforts to spread the principles of tolerance and coexistence among peoples.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Jassim Al Qasimi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Zimbabwe, stressed the role of the United Arab Emirates in promoting the values of human brotherhood at the level of countries and peoples of the world, as the UAE decided to form a Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, explaining that it is an independent international committee established in order to promote the values of human brotherhood in All societies around the world and achieving the aspirations of the Document on Human Fraternity, adding that the Committee has made many achievements since its establishment, including the establishment of the Abrahamic Family House, which is considered one of its most important achievements. His Excellency the Ambassador explained that it is a multi-religious complex in Abu Dhabi, and the building includes a Christian church and a synagogue. A Jewish and an Islamic mosque, symbolizing a place for dialogue and interfaith coexistence.

His Excellency the Ambassador added that on February 4, 2019, the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity was established, which is estimated at one million US dollars annually and is awarded to individuals, organizations and entities that have contributed to deepening human brotherhood.

His Excellency the Ambassador also pointed out that the world’s celebration this year of the International Day of Human Fraternity coincides with the outbreak of armed conflict in many countries of the world, as the UAE and its wise leadership are committed to adhering to peaceful solutions to all armed conflicts, upholding the values of peace and tolerance, and stopping all acts of armed violence. His Excellency added. The Ambassador said that the UAE is keen to provide humanitarian aid and extend a helping hand to those affected by natural disasters and victims of wars in all countries of the world, and is committed to its adherence to peaceful solutions and not resorting to military actions and exchanging violence that leads to the lives of thousands of innocent citizens, especially children, women and the elderly.