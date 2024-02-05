President mourns Namibian leader Geingob

FLASHBACK . . . President Mnangagwa toasts with Namibian President, Hage Geingob, during a dinner hosted in his honour in Windhoek, Namibia, in 2019.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

The death of Namibian President Hage Geingob (82), has robbed SADC and the African continent at large of a Pan-Africanist, liberation stalwart and icon whose leadership will be remembered for generations, President Mnangagwa has said

Acting Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba announced that President Geingob had died in the early hours yesterday while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the Namibian capital, Windhoek.

In a statement to acting President Mbumba, President Mnangagwa said he was “deeply touched and saddened” upon hearing the news of President Geingob’s death.

He said the Namibian leader was a Pan-Africanist par excellence who had played a pivotal role in consolidating the cordial relations that exist between Harare and Windhoek today.

“I was deeply touched and saddened by the sudden passing on of President Hage Geingob. On behalf of my party, Zanu PF, the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, my family and my behalf, I sincerely extend to the great people of Namibia, the SWAPO party, and the bereaved Geingob family our deepest, heartfelt condolences.

“We in Zimbabwe fondly remember President Geingob as a Pan-Africanist, a liberation hero and a visionary statesman who served his people with utmost distinction.

“We deeply cherish the exemplary role that he played in consolidating the excellent relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Namibia, as well as in advancing the integration agenda of our regional body, SADC, and the cause of the African peoples and continent,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said President Geingob’s priceless legacy should be preserved for future generations.

He said the Namibian leader demonstrated unwavering commitment to Africa’s prosperity throughout his life.

“President Geingob bequeaths to posterity an invaluable legacy which we must preserve and hand down to successive young generations, particularly his tenacious commitment to freedom, justice, African dignity, solidarity and mutual tolerance.

“Our region has lost a liberation stalwart and an icon. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.

“Please accept, dear brother and colleague, the assurances of my highest consideration,” said the President.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa was filled with appreciation and sadness following his counterpart’s death.

“President Geingob was a towering veteran of Namibia’s liberation from colonialism and apartheid. He was also greatly influential in the solidarity that the people of Namibia extended to the people of South Africa so that we could be free today.

“We are therefore filled with appreciation and sadness at the passing of a comrade in struggle and a close partner in our democratic dispensation. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

SADC’s executive secretary Mr Elias Magosi also extended his condolences.

“I received with deep sorrow, the sad news of the passing of HE Dr Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia this morning. On behalf of the SADC Secretariat, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government, bereaved family & people of Namibia on this great loss,” he said.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu said she had been saddened by her counterpart’s death.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the President of Namibia, His Excellency @hagegeingob, a dear brother, a venerable Pan-Africanist and a great friend of Tanzania.

“On behalf of the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I send my condolences to the people of the Republic of Namibia, the Acting President, His Excellency Dr Nangolo Mbumba, Madam First Lady, Her Excellency Monica Kalondo, family, friends and comrades in SWAPO.

“May you all be comforted during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. Amen,” she said.

The 82-old leader had been diagnosed with cancer and revealed his diagnosis to the public last month.

Dr Geingob became the third President of Namibia in 2015 and was serving his second and final term in office.

He underwent an aortic operation last year, and in 2014 he revealed that he had survived prostate cancer.

President Geingob received his early education in Otavi before joining the Augustineum College, finishing his Teacher Training Course in 1961. He has a BA degree from Fordham University, an MA in Institute Relations from the University of New School for Social Research and a PhD from the University of Leeds.

In 1964, Dr Geingob was appointed South West Africa People Organisation (SWAPO) Representative at the United Nations and to the Americas. He remained at the UN until 1989, where he was founding director of the UN Institute for Namibia in Lusaka, Zambia. Subsequently, Dr Geingob was elected Chairman of the Constituent Assembly that was responsible for drafting the Namibian Constitution.

He served as the first Prime Minister of Namibia from 1990 to 2002, when Namibia gained independence from South Africa. In 2007 and 2012 he was appointed vice-president of SWAPO. He also served as Minister of Trade and Industry. In 2012, he was re-elected as Prime Minister until his presidential victory in 2015.