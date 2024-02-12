Two struck and killed by lightning in Mash Central

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Two people were struck and killed by lightning last week, one in Dotito and the other, a 13-year-old boy, at Siyalima, in Guruve.

Both succumbed to their burns.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said that, on February 7, 2024, Pardon Nyamhondera (13) from Penrose Farm was going home from Siyalima Primary School when it started raining.

He sought shelter in a tobacco barn.

Momentarily, Wein Kachuta (15) joined in the shed.

A bolt of lightning struck the shed and Pardon fell.

Wein bolted out and went to inform Pardon’s mother Rhoda Nyaurundu (42) about the incident.

When people arrived at the scene, they tried to render first aid to no avail. The matter was reported at the Ruyamuro police base.

In a separate incident the following day, Penias Kausiwo (41) was working in his tobacco field in Dotito with his family.

It started raining and he dismissed his family while he proceeded to his friend’s field close by.

It started raining heavily and Kausiwo and his friend Brian Mukati started running toward the house.

The pair was struck by lightning and both fell.

Mukati gained consciousness and went home to mobilise people.

When people arrived at the scene Kausiwo was already dead and had burns all over his body.

“We urge people to stay indoors when it starts raining. Leave the field or open space of work. Do not use your cell phone or television during thunderstorms. Do not take refuge under huge threes or structures,” said Insp Mundembe.