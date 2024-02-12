Skills development should match industry needs, Minister Mavima

Remember Deketeke and Gloria Muruva

Zimbabwe needs to adopt decisive policies that promote skills revolution to keep abreast with the fast-paced technical world, Skills Audit and Development Minister Professor Paul Mavima has said.

He was speaking at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Harare which started today and will end on Friday.

The consultative workshop comes from the realisation that the industrial sector is suffering from acute skills shortages even though the country has a huge population of educated people who are unemployed, especially the youths.

Minister Mavima said problems in the industrial sector stem from a mismatch between what is produced by training institutions and what is needed in the industry.

“The skills shortage points to the mismatch between what is being produced by training institutions and what is required by the industry.

“This also reflects redundancy of some of the available skills and the need to develop the required skills and modernise them for both the present and the future,” he said.