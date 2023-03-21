Two more succumb to cholera, death toll now at 4

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Two more people succumbed to cholera yesterday bringing the death toll to four since the outbreak on March 13.

In a report, the provincial medical director Dr Clemence Tshuma said the province has five active cases and 49 suspected cases.

The cases are in Mbire and Centenary and one patient is currently admitted at a cholera treatment centre at Chidodo Clinic.

Out of the 49 suspected cases, 30 are in Centenary while 19 are in Mbire.

All the suspected cases are from Mozambique mainly at Kadunje Village along the Musengezi River.

The province has reserved vehicles that are on standby to respond to the outbreak.

Mobilisation of tents and cholera beds from all the districts is ongoing to set up cholera treatment centres.

“Risk factors identified lack of access to safe drinking water and poor sanitation in villages and at fishing camps,” he said.

“From the suspected case reported one is a Zimbabwean from the Chidodo Clinic. One patient is currently admitted at Chidodo Clinic cholera treatment centre.”

The most affected age group is 20 -29 constituting 42 percent of the suspected cases.

The province has set up two cholera treatment centres at Chidodo and Chiwenga clinics.