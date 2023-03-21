Zim swimmers at SA Jnr National Champs

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Swimming Chairperson Zanele Nkomazana says they are looking forward to the swimmers competing at the South Africa Junior National Championships improving their times.

Zimbabwe are fielding a 19-member team at the competition that gets underway tonight in Durban.

It is running until Saturday.

“It’s a developmental squad that we are earmarking for Los Angeles 2028. So we have put them together and they have delivered results.

“We expect them to improve their times because we will be sending them to Sudan for Africa Junior Championships, some of them will go to Junior Worlds in Israel.

“So we know South Africa Junior is very difficult competition but if they can continue improving their times that will be good and obviously they will grab a few medals. We look forward to those few medals and improving their times,” said Nkomazana.

The team is being led by coach Phawulani Ngwenya.

Stacy Bhana is the team manager.

Kwandokuhle Nkomazana could not travel due to a fracture as well as Jayden De Swardt.

Team

Girls: Olivia Accorsi, Tafadzwa Chandiwana, Tanatswa Chandiwana, Tori Dawe, Alexis Johnsen, Mikayla Makwabarara, Charlotte Martell, Matida Musere, Taya Smyth, Anje Van As, Daniella Viki, Susie Worsfold.

Boys: Sibusiso Fayayo, Kyle Guta, Tawanda Jani, Limbikani Kalipengule, Khaya Vimba, Teak Watson, Joshah Siwela.