Two more city directors cleared of criminal abuse of office, bribery

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

TWO Harare City Council directors Addmore Nhekairo and Edgar Dzehonye were today cleared of charges of unprocedurally allocating stands to police officers and court officials in a bid to bribe them from investigating a fraud case against other council officials, who were also suspected of unlawfully parceling out stands in Kuwadzana, Harare.

Nhekairo and Dzehonye were being charged with criminal abuse of office as public officers and bribery.

The two were acquitted and discharged at the close of the State case after Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka ruled that there was nothing amiss in their conduct when they executed their duties.

Mrs Chakanyuka also ruled that the State failed to prove that the layout plan which was used to allocate the said stands was not approved.

The court also ruled that all the due processes in allocating the stands were duly followed, as according to State witnesses’ testimonies during trial.

Mrs Chakanyuka also ruled that the State failed to prove that Nhekairo and Dzehonye influenced the stands allocation procedure to show favour to the police officers and court officials.

Nhekairo was being represented by lawyer Mr Batanai Pesanai while Dzehonye was being represented by Mr Tafadzwa Hungwe.