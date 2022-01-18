Two jilted men commit suicide over women

New Ziana

Gweru: Two men jilted by their wives allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Gweru and Kwekwe, police said today.

Midlands provincial police spokesman, Emmanuel Mahoko said both cases involved poisoning, and expressed concern over the rise in suicides in the province.

“On 9th January 2022 at about 7:30pm, it is alleged that Dereck Njanji (31) of Mkoba 5, Gweru called his former wife Rumbidzai Njanji (31) of Mkoba 14 to his place of residence.

“The latter responded by sending someone, who upon arrival discovered Dereck lying outside the house complaining of stomach pains,” said Mahoko.

Dereck was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died upon admission having disclosed that he had consumed poison.

In the other incident, Marcus Sanyangore (36) of Amaveni, Kwekwe allegedly committed suicide at his in-laws’ place of residence.

“While there, he found his sister-in-law Olgar Sipinyu (36) whom he confided that he was having a misunderstanding with his wife Olivia Sipinyu over infidelity issues.

“It is alleged that Sanyangore then drank a liquid substance he was holding, fell down and died on the spot,” Mahoko said.

Sanyangore’s body was taken to Kwekwe Hospital mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem.

Mahoko urged members of the public to solve family disputes amicably, and refrain from taking extreme measures such as suicides.

Suicide cases have been on the rise in the Midlands Province and other parts of the country, and most centre on finances and marital differences.

“We appeal to members of the public to always solve disputes amicably by engaging third parties. Taking one’s own life will never be a solution,” Mahoko said.