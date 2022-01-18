Kamambo trial deferred

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

The trial of ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, accused of bribing councillors who voted him into the top post, was today deferred to January 24 as the presiding magistrate was not available.

Deputy Chief magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande was not available while Kamambo’s lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, was also committed at the High Court.

Kamambo, during December 2018 Zifa elections, allegedly paid some of the association’s councillors through EcoCash.
The money was allegedly deposited by Kamambo’s then-campaign manager, Robert Matoka, into the 32 Zifa councillors’ accounts.

Kamambo is denying the charges.

Three more councillors are expected to testify when Kamambo returns to court.

