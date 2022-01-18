Truck swept away while crossing flooded river

Crime Reporter

One person died when a Nissan Atlas truck was swept off while crossing the flooded Nyaodza Bridge along the Gatche-Gatche – Kariba Road yesterday.

The truck had one passenger on board who escaped through the passenger window to safety while the driver died.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged motorists to avoid crossing flooded rivers .

“On January 17, 2022, one person died when a Nissan Atlas 3-Tonne truck with one passenger on board, travelling along Gatche-Gatche – Kariba Road was swept at Nyaodza Bridge while crossing the flooded river.

“The passenger escaped through the passenger window for safety,” he said.

The persistent rains falling countrywide have seen seasonal flooding in some areas and blocked drains in urban areas.

Since the New Year rain has been falling persistently in many areas with the Meteorological Services Department forecasting more, and warning of localised rains in excess of 30mm along the main watershed and the Eastern Highlands, with lightning, strong winds and hailstorms expected in some areas.

The Department of Civil Protection has developed a national contingency plan as part of its preparedness to help people in cases of flooding and natural disasters across the country.

The plan approved by Cabinet in November last year is the blueprint that the Government and partners are using to respond to both natural and human-induced disasters.