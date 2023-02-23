Two attack church leader, arrested

Herald Reporter

Two people were yesterday arrested after they allegedly produced a gun and attacked a Johane Masowe eChishanu sect leader, Madzibaba Moses, in Warren Park, Harare, where he had visited his followers to conduct prayers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the assault incident, which occurred last Tuesday. The suspects are Tafadzwa Matoro (37) and Elvis Borerwi (39).

“The two suspects were arrested and the case was referred to CID Homicide after one of them used a pistol to threaten the complainant during their dispute,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. “The dispute is purely on religious differences and has nothing to do with members of the security services or CID Homicide.

“The suspects are not even members of the security service and are employed in Tynwald and Willowvale industrial areas, respectively.”

Videos have since gone viral on social media, in which the two are seen assaulting Madzibaba Moses.

In the videos circulating, the two, who seemed to have had a fallout with Madzibaba Moses over an undisclosed issue, are heard accusing him of having cast a spell on them, resulting in bad luck at their mining operations.

One of the suspects is seen pointing a gun at Madzibaba Moses while the other assaulted him.

Madzibaba Moses was rescued by his aides as one of the attackers is seen pointing a gun at him, but did not pull the trigger.

The attacker was then pushed away, and the gun was recovered by one of the aides.

An aide who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were surprised to see their convoy blocked, from nowhere.

“That is when the two who left Madzibaba’s church in 2019 surfaced, shouting at him,” he said.

The aide said while Madzibaba Moses was trying to come to terms with what was happening, he was assaulted on the neck, while one of the suspects produced a gun and pointed it at him.