Tuskers upstage Rocks in Logan Cup

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

TUSKERS responded to the challenge from defending champions Southern Rocks with a batting masterclass in a six-wicket victory that steered them closer to the Logan Cup cricket title at Old Hararians yesterday.

National team players Craig Ervine and Brian Chari featured in a massive partnership of 201 runs, unbroken for the fifth wicket, on a dominant day for the Bulawayo-based side.

Tuskers reached the target without losing further wickets on the fourth and final day of the contest having begun the day on 117/4 in pursuit of a target of 288 runs.

Ervine’s 123* and Chari’s 110* runs sealed the game for the log leaders who recovered from a first innings deficit to take home the vital 10 points that edged them closer to the domestic first class cricket title.

Tuskers were bowled out for 183 runs in their first innings, after Rocks had batted first and put on 245 runs. The Masvingo-based outfit then put on 225 runs for the second innings to set what looked a competitive target.

And Tuskers, looked well short having lost four wickets at stumps on the third day. But the experienced duo of Ervine and Chari took them home, with the latter blasting a six off the bowling of Cephas Zhuwao for the final winning runs.

Tuskers lead the Logan Cup table with 53 points. Mountaineers, who beat Rhinos by 10 wickets the previous day, are second with 50 points and have a game in hand. Rocks remained third on 30 points.

This was Tuskers’ final Logan Cup match, as they have a bye in the final round, which begins this Friday.

The vital match will be that between Mountaineers and Rocks, with Mountaineers guaranteed to lift the first-class title if they win or draw.

Scorecards:

Southern Rocks – 245 and 225 all out in 65.5 overs (Innocent Kaia 86, Brian Mudzinganyama 34, Travor Mutsamba 26*; John Nyumbu 3/41, Ernest Masuku 3/71, Ainsley Ndlovu 2/22)

Tuskers – 183 and 290-4 in 88.1 overs (Craig Ervine 123*, Brian Chari 110*, Tanu Makoni 20; Travor Mutsamba 2/30, Privilege Chesa 1/48, Tendai Chisoro 1/65)

Tuskers won by six wickets

Rhinos – 184 and 238 all out in 83.2 overs (Johnathan Campbell 68, Charles Kunje 54, Trevor Gwandu 39; Victor Nyauchi 4/41, Donald Tiripano 2/26, Wellington Masakadza 1/33)

Mountaineers – 323 and 102-0 in 14.4 overs (Kevin Kasuza 59*, Ben Compton 33*)

Mountaineers won by 10 wickets