President arrives in Brussels

President Mnangagwa arrives at Brussells Airport, Belgium, this morning - Pictures: Joseph Nyadzayo

The Herald

Fungi Kwaramba In Brussels, Belgium

 

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Belgium for the two day African Union (AU)/European Union (EU) 6th session that starts tomorrow.


The President, who is the country’s chief diplomat is exepected to use the platform to further entrench the Government pillar policy of engagement and re-engagement.

The President was accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, Finance and Economic Development Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube and other senior Government officials.


He was received at the Brussels International Airport by representatives from the European Union and staff from the Zimbabwe embassy.

