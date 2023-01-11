Türkiye, Zim seek to deepen bi-lateral, trade relations

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

TURKISH Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in Harare yesterday on a visit expected to deepen bi-lateral and economic relations between his country and Zimbabwe.

He was received at Robert Gabriel Mugbe International Airport by tForeign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava.

His visit should help highlight Zimbabwe’s attractive investment policies as set out by President Mnangagwa and comes as part of the progress in relations, particularly on the back of Zimbabwe opening an embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara in 2021 which was tasked with pursuing economic diplomacy for the betterment of people’s lives back home.

The Turkish Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga this afternoon and has made it clear that he is on a mission to seek business opportunities.

Speaking on arrival in Harare, Minister Çavuşoğlu said a lot of Turkish companies were interested in doing business in Zimbabwe in several sectors of the economy and these companies’ interest will inform today’s deliberations.

“This is my first official visit, first official visit at minister level from Türkiye, and we love this country and this is a belated visit.

“I am here to discuss all the aspects of our relations and to discuss how we can deepen our bilateral ties and cooperation. I see that there is interest from Turkish companies and we will discuss this as well,” said Minister Çavuşoğlu.

Turkish interest is further evidence of the success of the Second Republic’s foreign policy which is anchored on advancing Zimbabwe’s economic interests in the community of nations as well as the principle of a friend to all and an enemy to none.

Türkiye has made major strides in agricultural products, textiles, motor vehicles manufacturing, construction materials, consumer electronics and home appliances.

Zimbabwe will look forward to tapping from these successes for local development as it forges ahead with its quest for rapid economic development under President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

Türkiye is also a fast-growing upper-middle-income country, having averaged a 5,8 percent yearly growth in Gross Domestic Product in the last two decades, and according to the World Bank it is an upper-middle income country in terms of the country’s per capita GDP.