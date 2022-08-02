Turkey envoy bids President farewell

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Hakan Kivanc, yesterday said there was need to deepen trade and economic ties between the two countries to cement the political ties that Harare and Ankara enjoy.

He said this at State House in Harare after bidding farewell to President Mnangagwa as he is set to leave Zimbabwe after a five-year tour of duty.

Briefing journalists after an hour-long discussion with President Mnangagwa, Ambassador Kivanc said he was excited to leave at a time when bilateral relations between the countries were good.

“Of course it is not up to me to make that remark. I have done my best to improve the relations. What I have seen is that while I am leaving, our relations are at an excellent level politically, but what we just have to develop is the trade relationship,” said Ambassador Kivanc.

The diplomat said he was leaving Zimbabwe with a sense of regret given the close relations he had established in the country.

“I am just leaving my second country with sadness but I will be back for sure not in my capacity as ambassador but as an honorary citizen of Zimbabwe. I will visit my friends. I am not retiring from the diplomatic service, I will be going back to Ankara and after a few months I will be given a new assignment somewhere, but I will be definitely a friend of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Commenting on relations between Zimbabwe and the European Union, Ambassador Kivanc said while Turkey was not a member of the Western bloc, it was a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

“We are not an EU country, we did not touch that during our discussion (with President Mnangagwa). We are a NATO country. Since my birth, we are a candidate to EU (for admission), we have not been accepted. We have the second largest army in NATO, we have made contribution in NATO for a long time. We are still contributing to the works of NATO because NATO is a defence pact, we are contributing to peace and security in our region and globally,” he said.

Ambassador Kivanc said he was taking home lots of love from Zimbabwe to Turkey, adding he was amazed by the level of love and education possessed by Zimbabweans.

“I have a very nice Shona sculpture collection, I am taking also with me. I am going to keep them in the best place in my house,” he said.

“What we managed to achieve is an excellent level of understanding between my President and His Excellency President Mnangagwa. Of course that is the most important thing.”

Last week, Ambassador Kivanc paid a courtesy call at Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda where he emphasised the need for improvements in trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Present trade figures indicate that Turkish exports to Zimbabwe are US$15 million while its imports are US$12 million.

Ambassador Kivanc said during his tour of duty in Zimbabwe, he had established relations between parliaments of the two countries.

In his last days of his tour of duty, the ambassador was involved in some philanthropic activities such as donating wheelchairs and walking aids worth thousands of dollars at Kim Coart Farm in Harare as a farewell gift.

The donation was the veteran diplomat’s show to people with disabilities of his unwavering commitment to the promotion of inclusive societies in line with Zimbabwe’s drive of leaving no one and no place behind. The devices were distributed regardless of religion, culture or political affiliation.