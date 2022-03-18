Tsipa backs former club against Bosso

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER CAPS United striker Leonard Tsipa has challenged the Green Machine players to be mentally strong when they go into the Castle Lager Premiership football clash against rivals Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The club legend led from the front as the Green Machine dominated the Premiership in 2004, losing just one game along the way when they lost a seven-goal thriller to Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium and were unbeaten in the 15 matches on the road.

Tsipa is now based in China where he is coaching junior players at an Asian academy.

Speaking from his base ahead of the blockbuster game, Tsipa challenged CAPS United troops to turn on the heat on their rivals.

“These are the big games in Zimbabwean football. As a player, you can market yourself, especially in these derbies. They need to be mentally strong, the match will have too much tension. Highlanders even if they are off form against CAPS United they will be geared up. Teamwork pays in such matches. These matches have so much history,” said Tsipa.

“They must be physically fit and play according to the coaches’ instructions. They must listen very carefully to what the coaches will say.

“So CAPS United players need to turn up for the match. I wish them well, it is not going to be easy and they have to play according to the coach’s instructions.

“As an individual such matches would easily motivate me. Those were the games where one would impress national team coaches,” said Tsipa.

The players yesterday also got an inspirational talk from their former defender Ronald Pfumbidzai, who turned up at the team’s training at the B arena.

The Chippa left-back urged the players to keep working hard and aim for greater things.

CAPS United are walking with a spring in their step, and enjoying a new lease of life at the club after going through a tough period in the first two months.

Sunday’s encounter has generated interest among the fans with a number of supporters from both teams expected to come out in their numbers.