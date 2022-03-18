VP Chiwenga launches public procurement service centres

Blessings Chidakwa in Bulawayo

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has officially launched the public procurement service centres a partnership between the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) and Zimbabwe Post Offices.

VP Chiwenga said devolution will continue to empower communities to enhance their participation in the country’s affairs.

“The role of technology and importance of access to the internet has become obvious, the internet has become a tool that people rely on to conduct their day to day business as well as interact with each other.

“However, most marginalised communities do not have access to the internet and the Government came up with the community information centres. It is pleasing to note that another Government agent PRAZ has decided to take advantage and minimise this digital divide using the information centres’ infrastructure,” he said.

Speaking at Nkulumane post office in Bulawayo today, Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube said the launch marks the decentralisation of the services which were only available in Harare.

“This Zimpost-PRAZ partnership will go a long way in the attainment of the Government’s vision of making Zimbabwe an upper-middle-income economy by 2030,” she said.

Information, Communication and Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Jenfan Muswere, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, Zanu PF Bulawayo chairperson Cde Jabulani Sibanda were among the dignitaries.