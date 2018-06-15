Tshinga Dube fumes over smear campaign

Bulawayo Bureau

Zanu-PF candidate for Makokoba Constituency Colonel Tshinga Dube (Retired) on Wednesday said unscrupulous people were out to smear his name by printing flyers alleging that he was contesting as a Zapu candidate in the same constituency.

In an interview, Col Dube (Rtd) said he was shocked to receive flyers suggesting that he was a Zapu candidate led by Dr Dumiso Dabengwa.

He said the flyers had been widely distributed in Makokoba where he is the incumbent Member of Parliament.

“There are many flyers that have been distributed in Makokoba constituency to the effect that I’m contesting on a Zapu card,” said Col Dube (Rtd). “I want to reaffirm that these are the works of unscrupulous people who want to confuse the electorate.

“I’m still a Zanu-PF candidate. We have our suspects, but we can’t mention them before verifying their names. But we doubt that it could be Zapu members who may have done that.”

Col Dube (Rtd) said having political players resorting to dirty tricks was a confirmation that he was a brand that cannot be ignored in Makokoba.

He said the conspirators who designed the flyers would not fool the electorate who know his political standing.

“We are proud that some people recognise our efforts in Makokoba constituency to the extent of trying to confuse the electorate,” he said. “But anyone with an average intelligence will recognise that the distributed flyers are just a diversion.”

Col Dube (Rtd) said he was confident of retaining the seat as he has laid the ground work to ensure that he romps to victory.

Zapu spokesperson Mr Iphithule Maphosa distanced his party from the flyers.

He said Zapu had nothing to do with them and their contents did not contain their message.

“It’s not our flyer and we know that he is a Zanu-PF candidate,” said Mr Maphosa. “It could be his people trying to fight him. We have nothing to do with the flyer and its message has nothing to do with Zapu.

“Our flyers have our manifesto theme which says make ‘Zimbabwe work for everyone’.”

Mr Maphosa said Zapu’s candidate for Makokoba constituency was Mr Sidingane Dube.