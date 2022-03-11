Triathlon development camp set for Nyanga

Grace Chingoma

Senior Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe will host a development junior camp on the sidelines of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck next month.

The development camp will be held a week after the Africa Cup that is scheduled for April 2.

The event director, Rick Fulton, said the camp is meant to prepare youth athletes before they graduate to the elite level.

“We also have the great pleasure of being able to host for the third year running, African Triathlon Junior development camp which will be held the week after the event, so all the juniors that are coming in from Africa, from Namibia, South Africa, Kenya, Mauritius, and Zimbabwe will obviously then be taking part in an Africa Triathlon funded junior development camp which is preparing these young athletes to Under-23 and elite Level and so this is a very important part of the development which are very proud to be hosting,” said Fulton.

Fulton added that they are ahead of planning for the Africa Cup which they hope would be another spectacular event.

The 14th edition will be staged on April 2 in the traditional resort area of Nyanga.

Events on offer include the Elite/Under-23 Africa Triathlon Sprint Cup, Africa Triathlon Junior Cup, Off-road Triathlon Formats, Adult Age Group, and Youth-mini Triathlon Formats and Youth Super-Sprint.