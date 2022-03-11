Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe are scheduled to host an international course for cadets, youths and juniors’ coaches in Bulawayo next month.

The course is due to take place at White City Stadium from April 21 to 30.

NAAZ president Tendai Tagara said the aim is to ensure they have qualified coaches dealing with athletes.

“The targeted coaches are those who work with cadets, youths and juniors in both primary and secondary schools, club coaches and those in colleges and universities and uniformed forces.

“We are encouraging those masquerading as coaches to come and get qualified before we expose them as cheaters of our sport and cheating parents,” said Tagara.

Tagara said they have so far had a positive response from private schools.

“We are happy with the response from private schools as they also hold a critical constituent of our athletes.

“With a target of sending youths to African Youth Games in Egypt and Region Five Games in Malawi, we want to make sure all those who handle our athletes are qualified,” said Tagara.

World Athletics will appoint the lecturers for the course in due course.