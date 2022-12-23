Transparency International staffer fails “transparency test”

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter 

A staffer at Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) has appeared in court on allegations of duping the non-profit making organisation of US$21 000 after converting money paid for services rendered to the institution into his personal account.

 

Victor Mafuta appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with fraud.

 

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him to February 20 on $50 000 bail.

 

The State led by Mr Pardon Dziva alleges that between December and January this year Mafuta allegedly forged TIZ director Tafadzwa Chikumbu’s signature and allegedly misrepresented to the organisation’s Board of Trustees that payment to a service provider was due.

 

It is said that Mafuta allegedly told the Board that the service provider wanted to be paid US$21 848.

 

Upon approval, Mafuta diverted the money into his personal account.

